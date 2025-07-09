Mother, Son Caught With Mbanje

A weekend police operation in Matabeleland South led to the arrest of a mother and her son after they were allegedly caught transporting 25 kilograms of mbanje (dagga) along a major highway.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that 43-year-old Sibusisiwe Ncube and her 27-year-old son, Stephen Ncube, were stopped at a roadblock on Saturday along the Beitbridge–Gwanda Road.

In a statement posted on social media, the police said: “On 05/07/2025, members of the police deployed at a roadblock at the 90-kilometre peg along the Beitbridge-Gwanda Road, Makhado, Beitbridge, arrested Sibusisiwe Ncube (43) and her son, Stephen Ncube (27), for unlawful possession of 12 cobs of dagga weighing approximately 25 kilogrammes. The two suspects were aboard a truck with foreign number plates.”

The vehicle, reportedly registered outside Zimbabwe, was pulled over for routine inspection when the drugs were discovered.

Police believe the dagga was being transported for distribution and was concealed in a way that suggested it was meant for trafficking.

“We urge the public to report any suspicious drug-related activities,” said the police. “Our officers will continue to tighten surveillance along all key transit routes to curb illegal drug movements.”

The investigation into the origin and intended destination of the contraband is ongoing. The suspects are expected to appear in court in the coming days.

