Mt Selinda High School Leaps into the Future with Starlink Internet and New Bus

Spread the love

Mt Selinda

Chipinge – Mt Selinda High School in rural Chipinge has embraced a bold new chapter in education, commissioning a new school bus and installing Starlink satellite internet, signalling a transformative shift in rural learning.

At a colourful ceremony attended by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ), parents, alumni, and students, at the weekend, school head Mr. Phineas Mundeta described the dual investment as a “historic transformation” for the school and its surrounding community.

“This is not just a bus — it’s a vehicle for dreams, for access, and for visibility,” he said, adding that the improved transport will allow students to access academic competitions, career expos, and field trips previously out of reach.

Mt Selinda has shown consistent academic improvement, with Mr. Mundeta noting a steady rise in pass rates since 2019.

The school’s excellence in science education has earned it recognition as the Chipinge district STEM hub and recipient of the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary’s Merit Award for discipline and academic performance.

Adding to the school’s modernization is the installation of high-speed Starlink internet. This development opens unprecedented digital learning opportunities for both learners and educators. Students can now access virtual lessons, research portals, coding platforms, and online academic content, while teachers benefit from global training resources and professional networks.

Mr Claris Madhuku

“This connection ends the digital exclusion of our learners,” said Mr. FOS Bandama, Education Secretary for UCCZ. “It means global libraries, virtual science labs, and collaboration across borders.”

Community leaders and development practitioners hailed the initiative as a model for rural schools nationwide.

Mr. Claris Madhuku, an alumnus and director of the Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD), said the move represents a strategic effort to bridge Zimbabwe’s digital divide.

“If scaled up, this can transform the future of thousands of rural learners. Digital literacy is now foundational for participation in the 21st-century economy,” he said.

The development supports Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 and the Ministry’s digital learning strategy, which aims to ensure equitable access to education through ICT integration.

Guest speaker Professor Lovemore Madhuku, also an alumnus, urged students to aim high, crediting his own academic journey—beginning as one of the first A-level students at Mt Selinda in 1985—to the school’s formative influence.

Source-Vemuganga Community Radio

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...