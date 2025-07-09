Mzembi To Spend More Time In Remand Prison

Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi will spend more time in remand prison after Harare Magistrate Donald Ndirowei postponed his matter to 11 July for bail ruling.

Mzembi was arrested on 13 June 2025 after he had sneaked into the country amid speculation that he was due to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

This follows a warrant for his arrest issued in 2018 after he absconded from court, on charges of criminal abuse of duty and theft of trust property.

More to follow…

