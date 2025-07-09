No Stray Lions In Chegutu – ZimParks

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has dismissed reports of stray lions in Chegutu, clarifying that the animal tracks found in the area were left by hyenas—not lions.

Amid rising panic in the community, with some villagers claiming they heard lion roars and even spotted the big cats, ZimParks says its experts have thoroughly investigated and found no evidence to support these claims.

“We have done the necessary investigations following the reports, and I can confidently say the spoor found does not belong to a lion,” said ZimParks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo in an interview with The Herald. “It is hyenas that are moving around the area, not lions.”

Mr Farawo urged residents to avoid spreading false information, warning that such unverified reports cause unnecessary fear and stretch limited resources.

“Most of the time when we are called into an area that is said to have lions, it turns out to be dogs or other animals,” he said. “People must report sightings responsibly and allow experts to verify the facts.”

He also provided a simple guide to help the public distinguish between lion and hyena tracks: “Lion spoor is generally larger and rounder, with four toes and no visible claw marks because lions have retractable claws,” he explained. “Hyena tracks, on the other hand, are smaller and more oval, with clearly visible claw marks due to their non-retractable claws.”

Farawo stressed that ZimParks continues to monitor wildlife activity throughout the country, especially in areas bordering protected zones.

“We are a conservation authority and our duty is to ensure both human safety and wildlife protection,” he said. “Communities should work closely with our officers and only share information that is accurate and verified.”

ZimParks has encouraged anyone who believes they have seen dangerous wildlife to contact authorities directly for swift verification and response.

