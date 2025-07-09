Shake-Up in Zanu PF Mashonaland West Leadership

By A Correspondent – Zanu PF’s Mashonaland West provincial leadership has made significant changes to its Central Committee representation, replacing Cde Blessed Geza and jailed former deputy minister Terrence Mukupe.

Cde Geza, widely known as “Cde Bombshell,” was removed from his position after he challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies over corruption and demanded greater transparency in government.

Mukupe, meanwhile, was replaced due to his ongoing imprisonment; he is serving a three-year sentence for fuel smuggling.

Confirming the reshuffle, provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the appointments were aimed at restoring full representation in the ruling party’s key decision-making body.

In Hurungwe district, respected liberation war veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to take over from Mukupe.

Meanwhile, Polite Kambamura, the Member of Parliament for Sanyati Constituency, will replace Geza, who had previously represented the Kadoma political district.

The provincial leadership also announced that preparations are underway to hold elections to fill the Makonde District Central Committee seat recently vacated by Kindness Paradza. Paradza stepped down following his appointment as a Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

