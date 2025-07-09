Two Feared Dead In Terrible Chishawasha Crash

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A devastating road traffic accident occurred along the Harare-Mutoko Highway in Chishawasha on Wednesday morning, leaving two people feared dead. According to eyewitness accounts, a lorry carrying farmers and tomatoes from Mutoko to Mbare Musika vegetable market in Harare veered off the road and crashed into a tree near the old tollgate site.

The incident has sent shockwaves, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to officially confirm the details of the accident.

Further investigations are likely to be conducted to determine the cause of the crash.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...