Veteran Actor Firimoni, Known for Iconic Roles Alongside Gringo, Dies

By A Correspondent| Popular yesteryear actor Firimoni, who rose to fame in the late 1990s for his comedic performances alongside the legendary Gringo, has died.

Born Fanuel Tonganayi in 1983, the actor became a household name through his memorable roles in local sitcoms, appearing alongside characters such as Madhumbe and Gringo in productions that became television staples in Zimbabwean homes.

Tonganayi completed his primary and secondary education in Bindura before relocating to Harare in 1999, where he worked as a driver. Though married, he had no children.

Earlier this year, Tonganayi made a heartfelt plea for assistance in a viral video directed at flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo, known for his extravagant philanthropy. Despite the public attention, no help came.

Confirming the news of his passing, the late Gringo’s son expressed his grief on social media, writing:

“Hazvisi kutambirika Baba kuti matisiya. Zorororai murugare daddy, ndapererwa. Rest in peace, Daddy Firimoni waMadhumbe.”

