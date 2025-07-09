Video: Robbers Pounce On Truck Driver On Detour Along Masvingo–Beitbridge Road

By A Correspondent

Delays in construction endanger drivers’ lives…

A truck driver was ambushed and robbed on 07 July 2025 while navigating a detour along the Masvingo–Beitbridge highway — an area increasingly viewed as a hotspot for violent crime due to poor road infrastructure and stalled upgrades.

According to eyewitnesses and circulating video footage, the robbery took place late at night near an unlit, isolated section of the detour. The attackers, who remain unidentified, forcibly stopped the truck, overpowered the driver, and stole valuables and cargo before fleeing the scene.

The incident has sparked renewed outrage, with critics pointing fingers at the Zanu PF-led government for failing to expedite the completion of roadworks along the key economic corridor.

“This wouldn’t be happening if construction had been completed on time,” said a local transporter. “These half-done detours are a death trap for drivers.”

Opposition voices have also weighed in, accusing the ruling regime of dragging key processes and prioritizing political optics over public safety. Some allege that corruption and mismanagement have contributed to the prolonged delays, turning the detour into a criminal haven.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, but residents and truckers remain fearful, urging immediate government action to ensure safety and accountability on one of Zimbabwe’s most vital highways.

WATCH | On 07 July 2025, a truck driver was robbed near a detour along the Beitbridge–Masvingo route.@PoliceZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/7b1MqZAtr9 — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) July 7, 2025

