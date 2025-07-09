Xolani Khumalo Foundation supports General Mkhwananzi

Xolani Khumalo Foundation Supports General Mkhwanazi, Mzansi Approves: “He Is Us, and We’re Him” General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi received widespread support after his explosive press conference on Sunday, 6 July 2025 The Xolani Khumalo Foundation and the Gauteng Anti-Crime Units expressed strong support for General Mkhwanazi Several Citizens praised the Xolani Khumalo Foundation and General Mkhwanazi, while some asked how they could join the anti-crime units

