Zivhu Throws Own Homeboy Walter Mzembi Under The Bus

By A Correspondent

HARARE – Outspoken Zanu PF official Killer Zivhu has stirred controversy once again, this time turning against his longtime associate and fellow Masvingo native, Walter Mzembi, who is currently being denied bail by the Harare regime.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Zivhu issued a veiled warning aimed at Mzembi, urging him to exercise caution in his public statements.

“Be careful what you say online! You can critique ministers & gov officials, but watch your tone with the President, army & police,” Zivhu wrote. “When the going gets tough, online ‘friends’ might just fly away like vultures. Know your limits & think before you post.”

The remarks appear to distance Zivhu from Mzembi, who remains in remand prison while challenging his placement on remand. Mzembi’s latest court appearance was before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who is expected to rule on the matter on July 9.

Once regarded as political allies and regional comrades, Zivhu’s sharp rebuke signals a break from solidarity at a time when Mzembi is fighting to regain his freedom.

Zivhu, known for his unpredictable political behavior and populist rhetoric, has increasingly positioned himself as a defender of state institutions and party discipline. His latest message is being interpreted by observers as a thinly veiled endorsement of the regime’s hardline stance on dissent — even when it comes to former allies.

