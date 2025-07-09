Zvigananda Team Buying Spree Continues

Sports Correspondent

Scotland FC’s aggressive recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down, with the club confirming the signing of Malawian striker Khuda Muyaba.

The 31-year-old forward arrives as a direct replacement for Namibian striker Sydney Urikhob, who was recently released by the club.

Muyaba brings with him a wealth of experience from South Africa, having featured for clubs such as Polokwane City, Richards Bay, and Venda FC.

The signing signals Scotland FC’s intent to bolster its attacking options as part of an ongoing squad overhaul under the Zvigananda-led leadership.

