As Soft As Wool ? Mnangagwa Minister Violates Constitution With Political Threat to Chief

By A Correspondent

GUTU – ZANU PF Senator and State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke has issued a direct threat to newly installed Chief Nyamandi of Gutu—born Togara Masunda—declaring that his chieftaincy hinges on absolute loyalty to the ruling party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Speaking at the installation ceremony recently, Matuke abandoned all pretence of constitutional decorum, warning the chief in front of gathered guests that neutrality would not be tolerated.

“From today onwards, you are a government official and the government is ZANU PF. If you don’t support the President, you don’t deserve to occupy the seat,” Matuke said.

The remarks have sparked outrage across the country, with many condemning them as a brazen violation of Zimbabwe’s Constitution. Section 281(2) of the supreme law clearly prohibits traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics, stating they must not be members of any political party or take part in political activities.

Matuke’s threats, delivered without shame or consequence, reflect a broader pattern of lawlessness in Zimbabwe’s political landscape—where the ruling elite routinely flouts legal provisions to entrench power and suppress dissent.

This incident has reignited fears over the increasing politicisation of traditional leadership. For years, civil society organisations and legal experts have warned that ZANU PF is systematically converting traditional leaders into party foot soldiers, weaponising their influence to control rural communities and sway election outcomes.

Even more alarming is that the threat came from a senior cabinet minister responsible for national security—an office that should be upholding constitutional values, not undermining them.

Despite Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework, such incidents highlight a grim reality: the rule of law is often ignored when it stands in the way of political control. Institutions meant to serve the public are being bent to enforce party loyalty, while those who dare to remain neutral risk being sidelined or removed.

Chief Nyamandi has yet to publicly respond, but sources in Gutu say villagers were left stunned by the open politicisation of the chieftaincy, which many still regard as a sacred and non-partisan institution.

As Zimbabwe inches closer to another election cycle, the message is clear: in the eyes of ZANU PF, even traditional leaders must fall in line—or be replaced.

This brazen abuse of authority lays bare the ruling party’s willingness to subvert the Constitution in order to preserve power—one chief, one community, one threat at a time.

Video credit: Masvingo Mirror

Zanu PF senator for Gutu, Lovemore Matuke emphasises to newly installed Chief Nyamandi of Gutu, born Togara Masunda that he henceforth becomes an active member of Zanu PF. He warns him that failing to toe the line will have disastrous consequences for the chieftaincy. Ironically,… pic.twitter.com/Q4sx4NdMp0 — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) July 9, 2025

