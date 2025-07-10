Chivayo Rewards Zanu PF Varakashi Leaders With Brand New Cars As Economy Crumbles

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial ZANU PF tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo has once again drawn public attention after gifting brand-new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 4×4 vehicles to two leading figures of the party’s online propaganda brigade.

The recipients—Cde Tino Chibage and Cde C.H. Mukungunugwa—were rewarded for their work running the ZANU PF Midlands News Desk, a partisan platform promoting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 and attacking dissenting voices online.

Announcing the handover on Wednesday, Chivayo openly celebrated the pair for their loyalty and for echoing the ruling party’s message across digital platforms.

“These two comrades have been the relentless force behind the ZANU PF Midlands News Desk, capturing the dedication and hard work of His Excellency, President E.D. Mnangagwa, with unmatched energy and brilliance,” he wrote.

“Go and see Victor at Exquisite Motors—your two BRAND spanking new 2025 Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 (4×4) are FULLY paid for and ready for collection.”

He further thanked Minister Owen “Touch Bomber” Ncube for mentoring the two and described them as “custodians of the party’s image.” Chivayo also highlighted the role of social media in spreading what he called “revolutionary communication,” praising ZANU PF’s youth-led digital structures.

“They have also answered to the President’s clarion call that ‘Endai pa social media ipapo munovarakasha!!!’ The Midlands News Desk has proven that media is a powerful tool for mobilizing the masses,” Chivayo said.

While Chivayo insisted the reward was a “small token” of appreciation, the handover has left many ordinary Zimbabweans questioning how and why such lavish gifts are being distributed, especially amid a deepening economic crisis where many public sector workers are underpaid and millions face unemployment.

“Let this be a reminder to every other young Zimbabwean that through hard work, loyalty and patriotism, the appropriate recognition will ultimately be given,” Chivayo concluded.

For many, however, the gesture reflects a system where loyalty to political power is more richly rewarded than professional excellence or service to the nation. Thousands of graduates remain jobless, civil servants continue to battle poor wages, and basic services like electricity, health care, and water remain unreliable—yet those who vocally support the ruling party online are gifted high-end vehicles.

Chivayo’s name remains associated with controversy, particularly over questionable government contracts and alleged abuse of public funds. Despite this, he continues to occupy a visible and influential role within ZANU PF circles—especially when it comes to rewarding loyalty.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...