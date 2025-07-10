Council Bosses Steal 18 000 Cash For Service Delivery

Sports Correspondent

Three individuals, including two senior officials from the Hurungwe Rural District Council, have each been sentenced to 18 years in prison for defrauding the council of nearly US$18,000 that was earmarked for critical service delivery projects.

Hurungwe RDC Engineer Romeo Mupamaonde, his assistant Alfred Makama, and Batsirayi Nyamayaro, Director of Anstand Investments, were convicted of fraud after being found guilty of misappropriating funds intended for the construction of the Chehoko Causeway bridge in June 2022.

Although each received an 18-year prison term, three years of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behavior. They will each serve an effective 15 years behind bars.

In addition, Anstand Investments (Pvt) Ltd was fined US$5,000. If the company fails to pay the fine, its property will be seized and auctioned by the Sheriff of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested the trio in 2023 as part of a wider investigation into corruption at the council. Hurungwe RDC Chief Executive Officer Luke Kalavina was also arrested but has since been acquitted in this particular case. However, he remains in custody facing other corruption-related charges.

