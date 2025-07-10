Deleted Facebook Post As Fadzayi Mahere Behaves Worse Than Mai Jeremaya

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | This is a deleted Facebook post by @advocatemahere as she behaved ‘worse than’ the socialite Mai Jeremaya which was were discussed last night. These posts were made during the time the lawyer (Fadzayi Mahere) was intimidating witnesses over disclosures around her first degree entry into the University of Zimbabwe, which was through @ZANUPF_Official structures. She was also intimidating witnesses over allegations over bedroom issues, and what she did was to announce this pile of allegations against a list of lawyers, a year before her social media tussle with colleague Petina Gappah.

She later took Gappah to court to accuse her of defamation over matters that were already public a year before and some bundle evidence vanished mysteriously from the file during the hearing before Justice Mafusire.

Fadzayi Mahere was reached for comment.

People also called in to voice concerns over the looting of millions of dollars at NSSA that Mahere has allegedly benefitted from. More is in the spaces link below-

This is a deleted Facebook post by @advocatemahere as she behaved ‘worse than’ the socialite Mai Jeremaya which was were discussed last night. These posts were made during the time the lawyer (Fadzayi Mahere) was intimidating witnesses over disclosures around her first degree… https://t.co/hUHBXHr9dA pic.twitter.com/HvcVgBuILM — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 10, 2025

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...