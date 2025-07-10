DJ Ollah 7 Under Fire for Handling of Sensitive Interview with Mai Jeremiah

By A Correspondent| Popular podcaster and broadcaster DJ Ollah 7 has found himself at the centre of a heated public backlash over his controversial interview with Mai Jeremiah, a woman who recently lost a rape case involving prominent gospel musician, JMP.

The episode, which aired earlier this week on his widely followed podcast, has ignited outrage from women’s rights activists, media analysts, and ordinary Zimbabweans, many of whom say the interview crossed ethical boundaries, particularly in its handling of sensitive issues involving sexual violence survivors.

In the interview, DJ Ollah 7 probed deeply into Mai Jeremiah’s past, raising questions about how she lost her virginity, the nature of the alleged rape, and whether she was still sexually active with her husband—lines of questioning many have described as invasive and traumatising.

The Herald reported growing concern that the podcast exposed a “lack of journalistic skills in handling judicial outcomes,” and more importantly, “how to handle interviews with rape survivors or individuals who allege such experiences.” The tabloid also highlighted the need for media practitioners, including podcasters, to respect the emotional and legal sensitivities around such cases.

Comedian Bhutisi was among those who strongly condemned the interview, posting on social media:

“It is deeply disappointing to see a media personality conduct an insensitive interview with Mai J, especially at a time when she needs space and privacy to heal. Losing a rape case due to lack of evidence does not equate to justice being served, and it certainly doesn’t give anyone the right to exploit her pain for clicks and likes.”

Bhutisi went on to criticize the commodification of trauma, calling on media personalities to exercise compassion and responsibility:

“Mai J’s story is not content for entertainment. To those who have faced similar struggles, know that your pain is valid, and you owe no one your trauma for their curiosity or engagement. We must demand better from media figures like DJ O.”

Despite the wave of criticism, DJ Ollah 7 defended himself and his podcasting style, insisting that the format differs from traditional media and gives guests space to express themselves.

“Podcasting is relatively new to Zimbabwe and people should know that it’s totally different from traditional media. It cannot operate like a radio station or TV,” Ollah said in a social media post.

He added that guests are fully briefed before recording and are free to decline questions they’re uncomfortable with:

“We tell people in advance that we’re going to discuss A, B, C, and D. All our guests know that. Free to say no as well to some of our questions.”

However, media watchdogs argue that ethical responsibility doesn’t change simply because a conversation happens on a podcast. They say that while podcasting may be “unfiltered,” it should still be guided by basic principles of empathy, especially when dealing with vulnerable individuals.

The controversy also raises broader questions about the intersection of new media, ethical journalism, and gender-based violence in Zimbabwe, at a time when survivors already face stigma, disbelief, and re-traumatization.

