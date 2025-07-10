Highlanders Aim to Break Scoring Drought Against GreenFuel

Sports Correspondent

Highlanders interim head coach Try Ncube is confident that his team can turn their fortunes around when they host GreenFuel this weekend. The Bulawayo soccer giants have struggled to find the back of the net in their past three games, but Ncube believes that his side is working hard to rectify the situation.

“We have failed to score in the past three games, but we are working flat out to rectify that,” Ncube said. “We’re hoping that come Sunday, we will get on the scoresheet. We are really working hard with our forwards.”

Ncube’s comments come as Highlanders look to bounce back from a barren run that has seen them fail to score in three consecutive matches. The team’s forwards have been under scrutiny, but Ncube is adamant that they are doing everything possible to improve their finishing.

With GreenFuel coming to town, Highlanders will be looking to make a statement and get back to winning ways. Ncube’s side will need to show a clinical edge in front of goal if they are to emerge victorious.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Highlanders looking to break their scoring drought and GreenFuel eager to cause an upset. Will Highlanders finally find their scoring boots against GreenFuel? Only time will tell.

