If You Don’t Support ZANU PF, We Will Remove You, Mnangagwa Minister Threatens Chief Nyamandi

By A Correspondent

GUTU – In a chilling display of political coercion, ZANU PF Senator and State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke has openly threatened newly installed Chief Nyamandi of Gutu—born Togara Masunda—warning him that his position is now tied to unwavering loyalty to the ruling party.

Addressing the traditional leader at his installation ceremony recently, Matuke made it clear that Chief Nyamandi is expected to serve as an active ZANU PF functionary going forward.

The veiled threat was unambiguous: political neutrality would not be tolerated.

“From today onwards, you are a government official and the government is Zanu PF . If you don’t support the President, you don’t deserve to occupy the seat,” Matuke declared.

The remarks have triggered national outrage, as they blatantly violate Section 281 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which explicitly prohibits traditional leaders from participating in partisan politics. The law states that chiefs must “not be members of any political party or in any way participate in partisan politics.” Yet Matuke’s threats were delivered publicly, without shame, exposing the deep-rooted disregard for constitutional governance within the ruling elite.

Legal experts and civil society groups have long warned about the increasing politicisation of traditional leadership structures, often used by ZANU PF as tools of rural control and election manipulation. This latest incident reinforces the belief that chiefs are being transformed into enforcers of party loyalty, rather than neutral custodians of community culture and justice.

What is particularly troubling is that the threat came from a senior government official—someone entrusted with national security—openly endorsing unconstitutional conduct.

Despite Zimbabwe’s constitutional democracy, moments like these illustrate a growing culture of impunity where laws exist only on paper.

Instead of upholding the rule of law, those in power bend institutions to serve partisan interests.

Meanwhile, Chief Nyamandi has not publicly responded to the threats, but rural communities in Gutu are said to be unsettled by the politicisation of their traditional structures.

As the country inches toward another election cycle, the weaponisation of traditional authority is a stark reminder of how far ZANU PF is willing to go to maintain dominance—through fear, coercion, and the systematic erosion of constitutional order.

Video credit: Masvingo Mirror

Zanu PF senator for Gutu, Lovemore Matuke emphasises to newly installed Chief Nyamandi of Gutu, born Togara Masunda that he henceforth becomes an active member of Zanu PF. He warns him that failing to toe the line will have disastrous consequences for the chieftaincy. Ironically,… pic.twitter.com/Q4sx4NdMp0 — The Mirror Masvingo (@TheMirrorMsv) July 9, 2025

