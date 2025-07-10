Ireland walls exhibit Gukurahundi Genocide paintings

Spread the love

My exhibition, Sibathontisele / Let’s drip on them / Braon ar bhraon orthu exhibition has found a new home in Ireland, Dublin at Projects Arts Centre, guest curated by Zoé Samudzi. The exhibition is permanently banned to be showcased anywhere in Zimbabwe after I was arrested in 2010. The government continues to suppress artistic freedoms as it uses law against it’s own citizens when they arrested me again at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo airport on my way to Ireland. Breaking the silence through truth telling, let the victims tell their stories…a genocide can never be silenced… Sibilwa ligazi elaboKhokho! Akunyararwa lapha! For those that are in Dublin or Europe, the exhibition runs until the 12th of July. Photos by Ste Murray.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...