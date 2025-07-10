It Costs 10 US Dollars to Defile Zimbabwe’s Heroes Acre

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | It is deeply saddening that some ministers pay just ten dollars for a group of girls to come to the Heroes Acre, sing, and desecrate the graves of our national heroes. This is not about Vision 2030. This is about selfishness, ignorance, stupidity, and a satanic and disgusting attempt to gain recognition.

At one funeral, the girls sang profanities while the nation was laying heroes to rest. This trend has now spiraled out of control and must be stopped. This is not how one campaigns for 2030.



Singing praises for someone else at a funeral can be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate, depending on the context and the relationships involved. Funerals are meant to honor and pay respects to the deceased; the focus should ideally be on celebrating their life, legacy, and impact.

Potential Issues:

• Shifting Focus: Praising another person may shift the attention away from the deceased, potentially diminishing the tribute being paid.

• Perceived Insensitivity: It can come across as insensitive or self-serving to use the occasion to promote or praise someone else, especially if they are not directly related to the deceased.

• If Done Tastefully: If such praise is carefully integrated into the celebration of the deceased’s life in a meaningful and respectful way, then it may be acceptable.

Zimbabwe must reject such opportunists and refocus attention on the deceased.

• Respect the Deceased: The primary emphasis should remain on honoring the life and legacy of the person who has passed.

• Be Mindful of the Family’s Wishes: It is essential to consider the feelings and preferences of the deceased’s family and loved ones when choosing what to say or perform.

By being thoughtful and considerate, one ensures that any words or songs are a fitting tribute to the departed.

Generally, campaigning at a funeral is considered inappropriate. Funerals are solemn events for mourning, reflection, and offering comfort to those grieving. Campaigning at such a time is often seen as insensitive, disruptive, and exploitative, potentially causing distress to bereaved families.

Minister Mavetera, as a patron of these girls, must teach them respect for the deceased and their families.

• Funerals are for Mourning: They are a time to honor the departed and support their loved ones—not to promote personal or political agendas.

• Inappropriate Timing: Campaigning at a funeral is opportunistic and insensitive, and it can seriously damage one’s reputation.

• Disruption of Grieving: Such acts may interfere with the mourning process and provoke unnecessary tension or conflict.

Ultimately, it is crucial to prioritize respect, empathy, and discretion. Funerals are not political platforms—they are sacred moments to honor the dead.

