Latest FIFA Rankings: Warriors Remain Static

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s national football team, the Warriors, have maintained their position in the latest FIFA world rankings, remaining 116th with 1157.45 points.

The unchanged ranking comes after the Warriors played two international friendlies last month—suffering a defeat to Burkina Faso and managing a 1-1 draw against Niger. Despite the mixed results, the team’s overall points tally remained steady.

On the continental stage, Zimbabwe also retained their 30th spot in Africa.

Meanwhile, Morocco continues to lead the African rankings, while Argentina remains the number one team in the world.

