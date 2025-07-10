Legendary Zimbabwean Drummer Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

BEDFORD, UK – Celebrated Zimbabwean drummer Sam Chagumachinyi has died. He passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, following a short battle with cancer. He was diagnosed just a month before his death.

The news was confirmed by renowned Zimbabwean producer and musician Clive Mono Mukundu, who posted an update on Thursday: “Sam passed away from cancer on Saturday, July 5, 2025. The family is currently processing repatriation papers in order to bring his body home for burial in Mutare. The process is expected to take between two and three weeks,”Mukundu wrote.

Mukundu also appealed for support to help the family meet the repatriation costs: “The family is asking for donations to cover the financial shortfall. Those willing to help can contact his brother Lawrence Chagumachinyi at +263775423423.”

Sam Chagumachinyi was widely respected for his drumming skills, having played with top Zimbabwean acts such as Too Open, **Chiwoniso Maraire, Willom Tight and Dino Mudondo, and Busi Ncube. He remained in the UK after a tour with Busi in 2000 and continued to pursue his music career abroad.

In the UK, Sam furthered his education, earning a Master of Arts from the Institute of Performing Arts UKand later a BA Honours in Music Technology from the University of Bedfordshire. He lived in Bedford, where he ran a home studio and collaborated with fellow Zimbabwean artists in the diaspora, including Nagug and Tsungai Tsikirai.

His death has been met with sorrow across Zimbabwe’s music community and beyond, as fellow artists and fans remember a drummer whose rhythms carried the soul of a nation.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...