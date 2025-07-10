Mutsvangwa Hints at Mnangagwa–Chiwenga Political Fallout

By A Correspondent – In a carefully worded public relations statement seemingly aimed at quelling growing speculation of a deepening rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has insisted that the two leaders remain united.

But analysts say the very need to issue such a statement reflects the escalating tensions within the ruling party—tensions that have simmered since the 2017 military coup that brought Mnangagwa to power and sidelined the ambitious Chiwenga.

In his late-night statement, Mutsvangwa tried to portray a picture of unity and shared vision, praising Mnangagwa’s leadership and developmental agenda. He lauded the government’s infrastructure programmes, increased agricultural output, and record tobacco production in 2025, which he attributed to Mnangagwa’s “reformist agenda.”

“This year, SME farmers are earning towards a billion dollars. Increasing gold production, especially by SMEs, is principally EDM (Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa)’s reformist agenda that defied the lack of imagination and lethargy of the latter years of an ossifying First Republic,” Mutsvangwa said.

He went on to claim that Mnangagwa had restored Zimbabwe’s pride through the gold-backed ZiG currency, asserting that the country had “exorcised the ghost of ravaging inflation.”

Mutsvangwa also cited industrial projects such as the Manhize Dinson Steel Plant, food security under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, and a construction boom as evidence of Mnangagwa’s success.

However, it was his reference to the personal relationship between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga that raised eyebrows.

“I have had the opportunity to know and grow with both President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga for over five decades. They have been well steeled through the toughest of character tests,” he said, before adding cryptically: “A petty or fleeting quarrel is never carried into battle… Tiffs have no place in gunfire being exchanged in anger with the enemy. Your comrade is, after all, your keeper.”

Political insiders say such comments suggest not unity but rather an attempt to paper over widening cracks. Since the 2017 coup, Chiwenga—who led the military operation that ousted Mugabe—has increasingly found himself sidelined, while Mnangagwa has consolidated power through purges and patronage networks.

Tensions reportedly flared again after the controversial 2023 elections, with Chiwenga’s allies complaining of being blocked from key posts. The public relations charm offensive from Mutsvangwa, observers say, is likely an effort to downplay internal Zanu PF hostilities ahead of the party’s elective congress.

Far from dispelling rumours of division, Mutsvangwa’s statement has renewed speculation that the succession battle—postponed but never resolved in 2017—may soon come to a head.

