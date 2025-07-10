Ntuli supports General Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has thrown his support behind provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, following explosive claims about corruption and interference at the highest levels of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Ntuli, who also heads the province’s Community Safety and Liaison Department, called Mkhwanazi a man of “principle and integrity,” and said the allegations implicating senior police officials and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu in protecting criminal syndicates are too serious to ignore.

He urged for a full investigation, stressing that the safety of citizens is at stake and that the claims must get the national attention they deserve.

Ntuli’s public backing comes as three parliamentary committees prepare to probe Mkhwanazi’s allegations, while President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to address the matter.

