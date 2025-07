Picture: As Mnangagwa Sits Just Metres Away, Mthuli Ncube Falls Asleep in Parliament

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube Sleeps Through National Crisis as President Sits Nearby?



On Wednesday Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, 60, was caught on camera asleep during a parliamentary question-and-answer session—right in the presence of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.… pic.twitter.com/Gv8JqcA3zy — ZimEye (@ZimEye) July 10, 2025

