Popular Chegutu Cabman Found Dead

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter – Police in Chegutu have launched an investigation following the gruesome murder of a well-known local taxi driver, Alex Sinoia, whose body was discovered on Monday with multiple injuries in an open space in the Kaguvi area of Pfupajena.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident, saying ZRP Pfupajena, together with CID Chegutu, attended the scene and are probing the circumstances surrounding Sinoia’s death.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed that the body had a wound on the left thigh, two deep wounds on the left leg, a stab wound on the left buttock, a deep cut on the right lower limb, and a cut on the top of the left ear,” said Kohwera.

Sinoia’s vehicle, a silver Honda Fit (registration number AEP 5524), which he used as a taxi along the Chegutu CBD route, was found abandoned approximately 181 metres from where the body was discovered. The car had been extensively damaged, with all windows smashed and the windscreen shattered with a visible hole. All four tyres had also been pierced with a sharp object.

Kohwera added that signs of a struggle and blood stains were found about 90 metres away from the vehicle, along with some of the deceased’s clothing strewn on the ground.

The body was taken to Chegutu District Hospital for a postmortem examination.

“Police in Mashonaland West are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station,” Kohwera said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...