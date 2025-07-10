Pote Supermarket Employee Dies in Suspected Mbaura Tragedy

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZVISHAVANE – A sombre cloud hangs over the mining town of Zvishavane following the sudden and tragic death of a local woman identified only as Grace, an employee at Pote Supermarket.

According to Zvishavane 24/7, Grace passed away in her sleep earlier this week. Preliminary reports suggest she may have died from oxygen deprivation caused by the use of a traditional “mbaura” (charcoal brazier) in her room.

Mbauras, commonly used for heating during cold winter nights, pose serious health risks when used in poorly ventilated spaces. Inhalation of carbon monoxide, an invisible and odourless gas released by burning charcoal, can lead to unconsciousness and death without warning.

Grace’s untimely death has shocked her colleagues and the wider Zvishavane community. Many have taken to social media to express condolences and share fond memories of her, describing her as hardworking, warm, and dedicated.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may her loved ones find comfort during this painful time,” read one of the many tributes posted online.

Authorities have urged members of the public to exercise caution when using braziers indoors, especially during winter, and to ensure there is adequate ventilation to avoid similar tragedies.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...