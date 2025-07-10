UMkhonto WeSizwe and DA lay criminal charges against Minister Mchunu

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed laying criminal charges against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

This follows KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s damning allegations against senior police officials including Mchunu.

Mkhwanazi has accused them of corruption, having links with criminal syndicates and interfering in police operations.

The DA’s Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament, Baxolile Nodada, says Mchunu must be charged for lying to Parliament.

“As the DA, we’re not going to sit idling by to watch ministers directly lying to Parliament, which is an accountability mechanism, and the only accountability mechanism South Africans have in the representatives of the people. So, we are out here today taking action on the Minister of Police by laying criminal charges. We have done this just nine days ago to the Minister of Higher Education and Training, which is now directly being investigated with the Hawks, which we actually met with this morning.”

In a similar move, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party laid criminal charges against Mchunu and Major-General Shadrack Sibiya in Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria yesterday.

The party says it cannot sit back while folding their arms while waiting for something to happen to those implicated in corruption.

