VP Chiwenga played a pivotal role during Gukurahundi Genocide in Zimbabwe

Vice President Constantine Chiwenga (then known as Dominic Chinenge) was very much involved in Gukurahundi. He was commander of 1 Brigade & later took over 5th Brigade after Perance Shiri was moved elsewhere. He was a key figure in the Gukurahundi killings from the very beginning. Whilst at 1 Brigade, men under his command, (all now late), Derek Flint Magama (born Mavima), Paul Armstrong Gunda & a Major Mutumbi, were instrumental in the arrests, abduction & subsequent extra-judicial killing or disappearance of hundreds of ex-ZPRA soldiers serving in the national army. Magama & Gunda were also implicated in the hunting down & execution of ZAPU National Executive member & ex deputy minister, Njini Ntuta, which the Zanu Guk fascist government blamed on so-called dissidents.

Chiwenga played an equal if not bigger role in Gukurahundi than Perance Shiri. He was Mnangagwa’s key player in Gukurahundi, an ethnic pogrom against unarmed men, women & children commited by cowards, terrorists, not fit to be called soldiers & their Zanu PF fascist leaders.

