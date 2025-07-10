WATCH OUT FOR WHAT YOU POST ON SOCIAL MEDIA: US Embassy Tightens Visa Screening

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a move that underscores the growing link between national security and digital footprints, the United States Embassy has announced new visa screening measures targeting social media activity.

Effective immediately, all individuals applying for F, M, or J nonimmigrant visas — typically student and exchange visitor categories — are being asked to switch their personal social media accounts to public.

According to a public notice issued by the embassy, this change is intended to “facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States.”

The embassy emphasized that “every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” a clear indication that online behavior is now considered a crucial part of the U.S. visa evaluation process.

This development serves as a stern reminder for visa applicants to be cautious about what they post online, as personal content on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) could be reviewed by consular officers.

The new requirement has sparked debate, with critics citing privacy concerns while others argue it’s a logical step in the age of digital transparency.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...