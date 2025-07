Woman Throws Self Underneath A Moving Truck in Gweru CBD Over Leaked Sex Tape

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| An unidentified woman threw herself in front of a moving truck and died on the spot this afternoon in Gweru central business district.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to her before the tragic incident told 98.4 FM News, the woman found it hard to accept that her leaked sex tape is going viral on social media. Meanwhile Police are yet to issue a comment on the matter.

@984midlands Woman throws self in front of a moving truck A woman threw herself in front of a moving truck and died on the spot this afternoon in the Gweru Central Business District. Eyewitnesses who spoke to her before the tragic incident told 98.4 FM News, the woman committed suicide over her leaked sex tape which she said is making rounds on social media. Meanwhile Police are yet to issue a comment on the matter. ♬ original sound – 98.4 FM

SOURCE: 98.4 FM

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...