ZBC Driver and ‘Gringo’ Star Dies Without Pension

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter – Fanuel “Firimoni” Tonganayi, a beloved comedian best known for his role in the iconic Gringotelevision drama series and a long-serving driver at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), has died.

He was 63.

Tonganayi passed away earlier this week at his rural home in Hurungwe after suffering from stomach complications. He had been battling illness for several days without access to medical assistance, largely due to financial challenges.

Like many former ZBC workers, he retired without receiving his pension after over 25 years of service.

His death has reignited public criticism of ZBC’s long-standing failure to honour pension obligations and adequately compensate its workers—both past and present.

The national broadcaster has been repeatedly accused of exploiting creative talent and technical staff, while failing to provide proper welfare support.

Tonganayi rose to national prominence through his comedic performances in Gringo, one of Zimbabwe’s most popular yesteryear television dramas.

The show, which starred the late Lazarus “Gringo” Boora in the titular role, offered satirical reflections on everyday Zimbabwean life, winning the hearts of millions.

Firimoni, as he was affectionately known on screen, played the bumbling sidekick—a role that showcased his natural comic timing and endeared him to audiences across the country.

News of his passing was met with shock and sadness by colleagues and fans alike.

“I stayed with him for a year, and we never argued. He was a genuinely good person, always laughing, always lifting our spirits. The entire community loved him,” said a former ZBC colleague.

Taurai “Gringo Junior” Boora, son of the late Gringo and fellow actor, also mourned the loss.

“I received the sad news from one of his relatives in Hurungwe. He had been ill for three days. It was always difficult to reach him because he didn’t own a cellphone,” Boora said.

“He worked closely with my father and was a talented man who loved his craft. I had hoped to collaborate with him, but sadly, it never happened. His passing is a big loss to the arts industry.”

Boora added that Firimoni had an unmatched ability to deliver humour effortlessly.

“He easily mastered the art of acting. It’s painful that we’ve lost such a gifted character. His work inspired many of us in the younger generation.”

Firimoni’s quiet death, far from the limelight and without a pension, is a tragic reminder of the fate that has befallen many of Zimbabwe’s creative legends—sidelined and forgotten by the very institutions they helped build.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...