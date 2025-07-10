Zimra Closes Madhadha Liquor Outlets

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has shut down seven outlets belonging to Madhadha Liquor, a popular alcohol retail chain, in an operation reportedly carried out with the backing of Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officers—raising fresh suspicions that Zanu PF’s internal power struggles are now seeping into the business sector.

Owned by Danmore Mambondiyani, deputy secretary for administration in the Zanu PF youth league, Madhadha Liquor is believed to have been targeted due to Mambondiyani’s political associations.

He is the son-in-law of former Zimbabwe National Army commander Anselem Sanyatwe, a known ally of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga in the party’s ongoing succession battles.

Zimra declined to give details on the closures, citing taxpayer confidentiality. But within Zanu PF circles in Manicaland, the move is being viewed as part of a broader political offensive. Party insiders allege that the clampdown may have been influenced by David Munowenyu, CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services, who is accused of backing rival factions opposed to Mambondiyani.

Munowenyu has dismissed the claims as “false and malicious,” insisting he holds no sway over the party’s internal dynamics.

Observers say the incident underscores the intensifying factional tensions in Zanu PF, particularly in Manicaland, where power plays are increasingly spilling beyond political meetings into economic reprisals. The involvement of intelligence operatives has also triggered unease about the use of state institutions in settling internal party scores.

Mambondiyani could not be reached for comment. Meanwhile, the fate of the closed Madhadha Liquor outlets remains uncertain, as political undercurrents continue to shape Zimbabwe’s business and governance environment.

