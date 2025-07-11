Arsenal Fans Reject Noni Madueke ….

Sports Correspondent

LONDON – Arsenal supporters have strongly opposed the club’s reported interest in Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, flooding social media with backlash and launching a petition to block the move.

The online petition, titled “No to Madueke,” has already attracted over 4,000 signatures. Fans are voicing concerns over the player’s price tag and frustration at the prospect of signing yet another player from Chelsea, a trend that has previously divided the fanbase.

Tensions have spilled offline as well, with some disgruntled fans defacing murals near the Emirates Stadium, scrawling graffiti such as “Arteta Out” in protest of the transfer rumours.

The club has yet to comment on the speculation, but the reaction underscores growing unease among some Arsenal supporters over recent transfer strategies.

