Chiwenga Targets Chivayo, Tagwirei in ZACC Crackdown

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed it is preparing to launch lifestyle audits targeting individuals with unexplained wealth—marking a significant escalation in the ongoing ZANU PF power struggle.

The audits are set to focus on the country’s so-called mbingas and zviganandas—a derisive term for flashy, often politically connected businessmen accused of amassing riches through shady dealings.

Speaking to the Daily News, ZACC spokesperson Kindness Paradza said:

“We will soon conduct lifestyle audits on all people with unaccounted assets and mysterious riches as part of ensuring transparency,” said Paradza.

The announcement follows unusually sharp rebukes by both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who have in recent weeks publicly condemned the culture of opulence and greed exhibited by certain individuals closely associated with the ruling party.

Although no names were officially mentioned, ZANU PF insiders say the net is tightening around a select group of high-profile businessmen, many of whom have flaunted their wealth on social media and are known for their proximity to political power.

According to senior party sources, Vice President Chiwenga is reportedly the force behind ZACC’s sudden aggression. “This is Chiwenga’s operation,” said one source.

“He wants to bring down some of the president’s allies, especially those seen as being untouchable.”

Among those said to be in the firing line are controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo and fuel magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei—both of whom have faced public scrutiny over their tender deals and apparent immunity from prosecution.

“Control tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo and ZANU PF businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei are being targeted,”said a source familiar with the developments. “This is not just about corruption—it’s about 2028 and who controls the power centres in the party.”

The move has been widely interpreted as a political chess play within ZANU PF’s ongoing internal battles. While the audits are being framed as part of a broader anti-corruption drive, analysts believe they are as much about weakening rival factions as they are about enforcing accountability.

With rising public anger over economic mismanagement, corruption, and elite impunity, the targeting of zvigananda could serve a dual purpose—quelling dissent while consolidating power.

However, many Zimbabweans remain skeptical. Previous anti-corruption campaigns have collapsed under political pressure or have been used selectively to settle scores. Whether ZACC’s latest push will deliver genuine justice or simply mark another round of factional warfare remains to be seen.

What is certain is that the era of conspicuous consumption may be nearing a pause—at least for those on the wrong side of the party’s internal fight.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...