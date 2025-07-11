CIO Raids General Sanyatwe In-Law’s Liquor Shops

Spread the love

By A Correspondent – State security agents from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), working in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), last week shut down seven outlets of Madhadha Liquor, a business owned by Danmore Mambondiyani—son-in-law to former Zimbabwe National Army commander, Lieutenant General (Retired) Anselem Sanyatwe.

The closures, executed without giving the business a chance to regularise its operations, have been widely interpreted as part of a politically motivated crackdown targeting individuals aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Sanyatwe, believed to be a key ally of Chiwenga in the ZANU PF succession race, was previously dismissed from the army by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the lead-up to anti-government protests scheduled for 31 March.

Sources within ZANU PF say the operation against Madhadha Liquor is the latest manoeuvre in an escalating factional conflict between supporters of Mnangagwa and those backing Chiwenga’s anticipated 2028 presidential bid. The raids, they claim, were authorised by Mnangagwa loyalists in Manicaland, including David Munowenyu, CEO of Discovery Ambulance Services—a company reportedly linked to controversial preacher Uebert Angel.

Mambondiyani, who also holds a senior position in the ZANU PF Youth League, has previously come under fire over his other business interests, notably his fuel company Liquid Cargo, which was accused—under contested circumstances—of distributing contaminated fuel.

Asked to respond to allegations of his involvement in the crackdown, Munowenyu dismissed the claims as unfounded:

“It’s just name-dropping. If ZIMRA is doing its job and closing outlets, what has that got to do with me? I’m just a small fish. I didn’t know I had such influence.”

ZIMRA spokesperson Gladman Njani refused to comment on whether CIO officers were involved, citing confidentiality policies.

The incident underscores growing tensions within ZANU PF, where succession battles are increasingly playing out through state institutions and targeting perceived political adversaries in both the public and private sectors.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...