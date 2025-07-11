CWGH marks World Population Day empowering youth

World Population Day: Empowering Youth for Better Future Health Outcomes

As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world celebrating the World Population

Day, the Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) takes the

opportunity to emphasize the importance of informing and empowering our

youths for the attainment of better health social outcomes for national

development. We take cognizance that empowering youths is not merely a

social responsibility but a strategic investment for the future of our society,

national development and economic prosperity.

The World Population Day serves as a reminder of the importance of

population issues and their impact on both local and global development.

This year’s theme “Empowering Youth, Sharing Futures” emphasizes the

critical role that young people play in shaping their own lives, families,

communities, nations and the world at large.

With 1.8 billion young people globally, the largest generation in history, it is

imperative to focus on their health and social well-being. Global

demographics show that Africa has the world’s youngest population, and in

Zimbabwe, 67% are under 30. This means that by investing in their

education, health, economic and social well-being, the nation can harness

their energy, creativity, and innovation to address pressing challenges such

as poverty, inequality, climate change, social and health crises.

Meanwhile, many Zimbabwean youths lack access to a number of basic

provisions including information, general health, comprehensive sexuality

education and reproductive health services, leading to higher rates of

avoidable ill health, unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted

infections (STIs). They are generally under represented and excluded from

socioeconomic and developmental initiatives despite constituting a

significant proportion of the population with the potential to transform the

nation’s social and economic trajectory. A huge percentage of them remain

unemployed, are out of school, not meaningfully engaged and particularly

vulnerable to substance abuse, among other social ills, which can have long-

lasting effects on their health and development.

The CWGH believes that it is crucial to address these health, social,

economic and related challenges through targeted interventions that

empower young people to take charge of their health, economic and social

well-being. This includes providing them with the opportunities, knowledge,

skills, support systems and resources necessary to access services and make

informed decisions. Furthermore, we underscore the critical value of

comprehensive sexuality education, access to mental health services, and

programs promoting healthy lifestyles, social-economic and climate

resilience as essential components of making today’s youths able to navigate

the complexities of their health, socioeconomic landscapes and be

capacitated to make choices that lead to healthier and secure futures.

Looking at the watershed moment the world is at, with wars, disease and

various transitions including the recent funding ‘tsunami’ epidemiological

shifts and climate change, the CWGH emphasizes that the youth

participation in health initiatives is vital for creating effective and

sustainable solutions. Engaging young people in the design and

implementation of community and national health programs ensures that

their voices are heard and their needs are met. This participatory approach

fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among youth, encouraging

them to advocate for their health and the health of their peers.

Their voices must be heard in decision-making processes at all levels. It is

important to create platforms for youth engagement, ensuring that they have

a seat at the table when it comes to policies that affect their lives. By

fostering an environment where young people can express their opinions

and advocate for their rights, they are empowered to shape their futures and

the futures of their communities.

It is critical to empower young people by providing them with platforms to

express their views and contribute to health, social and economic policy

discussions. This can be in form youth-led forums and workshops that focus

on critical health and social issues, allowing young people to share their

experiences and propose solutions. These programs not only provide

essential information but also create safe spaces for young people to discuss

their health concerns openly.

In today’s digital age, technology plays a crucial role in empowering youth.

Access to information and communication technologies enhances

educational, networking, civil engagement and related opportunities.

However, despite very high mobile phone penetration rates and reasonable

network coverage in Zimbabwe, the digital divide remains a significant

barrier for many young people, particularly in low-income households and

rural communities. We therefore call for the enactment of national policies

that promote digital inclusion, ensuring that all youth can benefit from the

opportunities that technology offers.

CWGH’s dedication to youth empowerment exemplifies the positive impact

that can be achieved when young people are given the tools and

opportunities to advocate for their health and its related determinants. As we

celebrate this year’s theme, we reiterate our call to continue supporting and

uplifting the voices of youth, ensuring they have the power to create the

families, communities and futures they desire. This requires a collective

effort from the government, civil society, and the private sector to create an

enabling environment where young people can thrive.

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) is a network of national

membership based civil society and community-based organizations that aim to collectively enhance community participation in health in Zimbabwe.

