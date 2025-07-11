CWGH marks World Population Day empowering youth

World Population Day: Empowering Youth for Better Future Health Outcomes
As Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world celebrating the World Population
Day, the Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) takes the
opportunity to emphasize the importance of informing and empowering our
youths for the attainment of better health social outcomes for national
development. We take cognizance that empowering youths is not merely a
social responsibility but a strategic investment for the future of our society,
national development and economic prosperity.
The World Population Day serves as a reminder of the importance of
population issues and their impact on both local and global development.
This year’s theme “Empowering Youth, Sharing Futures” emphasizes the
critical role that young people play in shaping their own lives, families,
communities, nations and the world at large.
With 1.8 billion young people globally, the largest generation in history, it is
imperative to focus on their health and social well-being. Global
demographics show that Africa has the world’s youngest population, and in
Zimbabwe, 67% are under 30. This means that by investing in their
education, health, economic and social well-being, the nation can harness
their energy, creativity, and innovation to address pressing challenges such
as poverty, inequality, climate change, social and health crises.
Meanwhile, many Zimbabwean youths lack access to a number of basic
provisions including information, general health, comprehensive sexuality
education and reproductive health services, leading to higher rates of
avoidable ill health, unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted
infections (STIs). They are generally under represented and excluded from
socioeconomic and developmental initiatives despite constituting a
significant proportion of the population with the potential to transform the
nation’s social and economic trajectory. A huge percentage of them remain
unemployed, are out of school, not meaningfully engaged and particularly
vulnerable to substance abuse, among other social ills, which can have long-
lasting effects on their health and development.
The CWGH believes that it is crucial to address these health, social,
economic and related challenges through targeted interventions that
empower young people to take charge of their health, economic and social
well-being. This includes providing them with the opportunities, knowledge,
skills, support systems and resources necessary to access services and make
informed decisions. Furthermore, we underscore the critical value of
comprehensive sexuality education, access to mental health services, and
programs promoting healthy lifestyles, social-economic and climate
resilience as essential components of making today’s youths able to navigate
the complexities of their health, socioeconomic landscapes and be
capacitated to make choices that lead to healthier and secure futures.
Looking at the watershed moment the world is at, with wars, disease and
various transitions including the recent funding ‘tsunami’ epidemiological
shifts and climate change, the CWGH emphasizes that the youth
participation in health initiatives is vital for creating effective and
sustainable solutions. Engaging young people in the design and
implementation of community and national health programs ensures that
their voices are heard and their needs are met. This participatory approach
fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among youth, encouraging
them to advocate for their health and the health of their peers.
Their voices must be heard in decision-making processes at all levels. It is
important to create platforms for youth engagement, ensuring that they have
a seat at the table when it comes to policies that affect their lives. By
fostering an environment where young people can express their opinions
and advocate for their rights, they are empowered to shape their futures and
the futures of their communities.
It is critical to empower young people by providing them with platforms to
express their views and contribute to health, social and economic policy
discussions. This can be in form youth-led forums and workshops that focus
on critical health and social issues, allowing young people to share their
experiences and propose solutions. These programs not only provide
essential information but also create safe spaces for young people to discuss
their health concerns openly.
In today’s digital age, technology plays a crucial role in empowering youth.
Access to information and communication technologies enhances
educational, networking, civil engagement and related opportunities.
However, despite very high mobile phone penetration rates and reasonable
network coverage in Zimbabwe, the digital divide remains a significant
barrier for many young people, particularly in low-income households and
rural communities. We therefore call for the enactment of national policies
that promote digital inclusion, ensuring that all youth can benefit from the
opportunities that technology offers.
CWGH’s dedication to youth empowerment exemplifies the positive impact
that can be achieved when young people are given the tools and
opportunities to advocate for their health and its related determinants. As we
celebrate this year’s theme, we reiterate our call to continue supporting and
uplifting the voices of youth, ensuring they have the power to create the
families, communities and futures they desire. This requires a collective
effort from the government, civil society, and the private sector to create an
enabling environment where young people can thrive.
The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) is a network of national
membership based civil society and community-based organizations that aim to collectively enhance community participation in health in Zimbabwe.
