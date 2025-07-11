Dino Mudondo Band Member Dies

By Showbiz Reporter – Zimbabwean afro-fusion stars Dino Mudondo and Willom Tight’s celebrated drummer Sam Chagumachinyi, has died in the United Kingdom.

He was part of the dynamic musical movement that defined urban Zimbabwean sounds at the turn of the mellenium.

Chagumachinyi passed away a few days ago, although details surrounding his death remain scarce.

The news was confirmed Thursday by renowned guitarist and music producer Clive Mono Mukundu.

“I just received confirmation of drummer Sam Chagumachinyi’s passing,” said Mukundu in a brief post. “Sam worked with several local artists and bands before relocating to the UK, where he lived until his passing.”

Sam Chagumachinyi was best known for his contributions to the Afro-reggae and urban grooves fusion genre that swept through Zimbabwe in the early 2000s.

He was a key member of the live band that supported the Willom Tight and Dino Mudondo duo, a powerful musical partnership that captivated audiences with hits such as Bhazi, Makoikoi, and Ndinewe.

The duo’s blend of reggae, Afro-jazz, and traditional Zimbabwean rhythms gave rise to a fresh, youthful sound that dominated local radio charts and live stages for years.

Willom Tight, whose music career spans decades, later went solo and continued experimenting with Afro-fusion and international collaborations, while Dino Mudondo pursued a more reggae-focused path, though both artists remain nostalgic names in Zimbabwe’s music memory.

Chagumachinyi’s drumming provided the rhythmic backbone of many of their most memorable live performances.

His mastery of both traditional and contemporary rhythms made him a sought-after session and live drummer before he moved to the UK, where he continued to engage with music and the diaspora arts community.

His passing marks yet another loss from Zimbabwe’s golden era of live music performance.

Fellow musicians and fans have begun sharing tributes online, remembering him as a quiet professional who played a big role behind the scenes in shaping the sound of a generation.

