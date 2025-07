Major Setback In Mzembi’s Freedom Bid

By A Correspondent| Harare Regional Magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, who was set to announce bail ruling on former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi is not available at the courts today.

For this reason the court announced that bail ruling has been postponed to 14 July.

The Zimbabwe courts have always played delay tactics in politically connected cases, raising alarm on the Independence of the judiciary.

More to follow….

