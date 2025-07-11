Mawarire Savages Mnangagwa of Betraying Chiwenga: “He Was Rescued from a Hiding Hole”

Outspoken political activist Jealousy Mawarire has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of betraying Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the man who played a key role in installing him as Zimbabwe’s leader during the 2017 military coup.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Mawarire said:

> *“If ED could betray Gen Chiwenga who rescued him from his hiding hole in South Africa, anyone who thinks ED is loyal to anyone, other than his selfish interests, does not know the guy.”*





The post references events of November 2017, when Mnangagwa fled Zimbabwe after being dismissed by then-President Robert Mugabe. He reportedly crossed into Mozambique before seeking refuge in South Africa. Just days later, Chiwenga led a military intervention that forced Mugabe to resign, paving the way for Mnangagwa’s return and rise to the presidency.

Mawarire’s comments have reignited public discussion over alleged cracks in the relationship between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. While the pair initially presented a united front following the coup, recent developments — including reports of sidelining within party structures — have led to growing speculation of a power struggle.

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chiwenga has responded to the claims, but Mawarire’s remarks have gone viral online, with many Zimbabweans questioning the stability of the post-coup alliance that brought Mnangagwa to power.

