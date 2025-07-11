Mnangagwa’s US$100K Cash Donation to Rugby Team – A Blessing or a Curse?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has donated US$100,000 in cash to the Zimbabwe national rugby team, the Sables, ahead of their Africa Cup semi-final against Kenya this Sunday.

The gesture, made at a State House ceremony on Thursday, comes with bold promises of government support—but many Zimbabweans are questioning whether it’s genuine backing for sport or just another calculated political performance.

“Be assured that the nation is supporting you,” Mnangagwa told the Zimbabwe Rugby Union delegation.

“The Government will continue to support you, and I, your President, am confident in your dedication and sporting abilities.”

He went further: “Go out there and make Zimbabwe proud. I have prepared monetary tokens to assist you in your preparations.”

But away from the polished speeches and photo ops, the donation has sparked debate—if not outright anger. Why, many ask, is such a large sum being handed to a single sports team while hospitals remain under-equipped, teachers are underpaid, and civil servants struggle to survive on wages eroded by inflation?

Observers point out that the president has been largely absent on issues affecting everyday Zimbabweans, yet has found time—and cash—for a well-timed donation with guaranteed media attention.

“There’s always money for a photo opportunity,” said one Harare resident. “But when nurses ask for gloves or families beg for clean water, there’s ‘no budget.’”

Others are also questioning the source of the money. Is it public money being used for political branding? Or is the president so personally flush with cash that he can casually pull out US$100,000 while the rest of the country sinks deeper into economic distress?

The Sables are defending champions of the Africa Cup, and a win on Sunday would place them one game away from qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. But the fear is that the team may now be caught in the middle of a political game—used as pawns to project a caring image of leadership ahead of future elections.

While support for national sport is welcome, critics argue that this kind of ad hoc, high-profile handout lacks vision. There’s no national rugby development plan. No sustained investment in facilities. No funding for rural teams or forgotten sporting disciplines. Just cash, cameras, and carefully crafted quotes.

For the players, the focus remains on qualifying for the World Cup. But for many Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa’s donation rings hollow—another performance by a leader whose priorities appear more about optics than outcomes.

In a country with collapsing infrastructure, deepening poverty, and mounting unrest, the president’s US$100,000 gesture feels less like leadership—and more like a headline stunt.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...