Pictures: Zanu PF MP Brian Mudumi Eats Sadza as Hungry Residents Look On…

By A Correspondent

Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Masvingo North, Brian Mudumi, has sparked public debate after photos emerged of him eating sadza in the presence of residents who appeared to be watching in silence — some looking visibly hungry.

In the images, Mudumi is seen holding a plate of sadza while surrounded by a group of residents in Rujeko. While he smiles for the camera, those around him look on, prompting criticism on social media over the optics of the scene.

Despite the public reaction, Mudumi posted the photos to his Facebook page on Thursday, writing:

“I had incredible moments engaging with the ambitious youths at Rujeko Urban. Their energy, ideas, and passion are the driving force behind a brighter Masvingo North. Together, we are building a future rooted in opportunity, unity, and action.”

The post has drawn mixed reactions online, with some praising the MP for engaging with constituents, while others questioned the appropriateness of eating publicly in front of onlookers who were not served.

Zanu PF MP for Masvingo North Constituency Brian Mudumi…holding a plate of sadza( above pictures)

