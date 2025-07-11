Former Mnangagwa Ally’s Company Charged For Insulting President

By A Correspondent| Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) has reportedly been charged with undermining the authority of or insulting the President through a recent Muckraker column published by its weekly Zimbabwe Independent newspaper.

According to the NewsDay edition of 10 July 2025, detectives from Harare Central Police Station’s Law and Order Section, recorded a statement from Kholwani Nyathi, editor-in-chief of AMH.

Lawyer Chris Mhike, who accompanied Nyathi to the police station, is quoted saying:

“The initial court appearance of the company’s representative in these fresh legal proceedings has been scheduled for the morning of Thursday July 10, 2025, or soon thereafter.

“The company denies all allegations levelled against it by the State and details of the denial shall be traversed at the forthcoming court session.”

This comes after Faith Zaba, editor of the Zimbabwe Independent, was on 4 July 2025 granted bail by Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe after spending three nights in custody on charges of allegedly undermining the authority of or insulting the President.

The charge relates to a satirical article published in the weekly newspaper’s Muckraker column.

