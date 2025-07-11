Ramaphosa and Mchunu complicit in corruption scandal

It has been alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu are all complicit in the RBM corruption scandal.

The reason for this alleged complicity is that black-owned security companies were removed from security tenders at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) and replaced by Bidvest and other security companies, whose directors are all affiliated with Shanduka.

It is evident that Bidvest is a prominent feature in the R1 billion CR17 bank statements that Ramaphosa utilised to secure the ANC presidency through financial means.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that Mantashe’s spouse is a business partner of Bidvest.

Additionally, Senzo Mchunu’s role as former advisor to RMB is a salient point. Consequently, it can be deduced that Mantashe, in his capacity as Minerals Minister, authorised RBM to undertake mining operations on tribal-owned land.

Subsequently, the South African Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, deployed the SAPS (South African Police Service) Tactical Unit (NIU) to intimidate tribal leaders and forcibly displace communities from their ancestral lands. This action was carried out with the apparent approval of President Ramaphosa, who has been accused of having close ties with the Bidvest corporation.



