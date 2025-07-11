Singing For Politics At Heroes Acre Disrespects Zimbabwe’s Fallen Legends

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | We gather at the Heroes Acre to honor the life and legacy of true heroes, not to sing praises to the living.

Their bravery and selflessness inspire us all to be better versions of ourselves.

That’s a beautiful sentiment! Zimbabwe has a rich tradition of honoring its fallen heroes, particularly those who fought for the country’s independence and liberation. The nation often comes together to pay tribute to these individuals, recognizing their sacrifices and contributions to the country’s history and development.

This is a culture entrenched in our society and our country. Even at the funeral of a non-hero, everything stops and we all concentrate on the legacy of the departed. We actually have a saying which goes, afa anaka.

Zimbabwe has many ways she honors her fallen heroes.

We enshrine our heroes at the National Heroes’ Acre: A national shrine in Harare that serves as a final resting place for many of Zimbabwe’s liberation war heroes. This place is sacred, and it must always be respected and never be used as a place of political fights. With the advent of the Second Republic, Heroes’ Acre has opened its graves even to non-political cadres.

Heroes’ Days: Annual celebrations to commemorate the country’s heroes and their contributions to the liberation struggle.

Funeral Ceremonies: State funerals and other ceremonies are held to honor the lives and legacies of fallen heroes.

Memorials and Monuments: Various memorials and monuments across the country serve as reminders of the heroes’ sacrifices and achievements.

These tributes demonstrate Zimbabwe’s appreciation for its fallen heroes and their role in shaping the nation’s history.

It is sad that we now have a crop of ladies who attend every hero’s burial and use it to insult our leaders, pretending to be supporting the President. They are so noisy, singing songs praising the living, forgetting the whole purpose of the funeral. Holding funeral services for heroes serves several purposes: The funeral is held to honour the legacy of the deceased being interred. A funeral service provides an opportunity to pay tribute to the hero’s life, achievements, and contributions. This is not to sing the ED 2030 mantra. The whole nation is gripped in sorrow, yet a few drunk girls are soiling the legacy of the heroes at the Heroes Acre. What a shame.

The funeral of heroes is to:

Show respect: It demonstrates respect for the hero’s sacrifices, bravery, and dedication to their country, community, or cause. It is not to praise-sing one person and shout divisions while others are respecting the heroes.

Celebrate their impact: The service can highlight the hero’s impact on others, their community, and the nation, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps—not to allow drunken idiots singing fake praises.

This is a day when the nation is:

Providing closure to the relatives and to the nation itself. A funeral service can help bring closure to the family, friends, and community, allowing them to process their grief and reflect on the hero’s life. It is an insult to have people come only to praise one person and forget the one being buried.

National recognition: For national heroes, a state funeral or official ceremony can provide a platform for national recognition and celebration of their contributions.

A burial at Heroes Acre provides:

Dignity and respect: The service is typically conducted with dignity and respect, reflecting the hero’s stature and achievements.

Tributes and eulogies: Tributes and eulogies from family, friends, and dignitaries can provide a meaningful tribute to the hero’s life and legacy.

National symbols: National symbols, such as flags, may be used to honor the hero’s service and sacrifice.

Military honors: Military honors, such as a 21-gun salute, may be rendered to recognize the hero’s service and bravery.

Overall, holding a funeral service for a hero is a way to acknowledge their contributions, celebrate their life, and provide a sense of closure for those who mourn their passing.

Now our country is being embarrassed each day by these women who are paid ten dollars each to come and sing songs for 2030.

When burying a national hero, several expectations and traditions are typically observed to honor their contributions and legacy. During the funeral, there is:

High-Level Attendance: Government officials, dignitaries, and other prominent figures often attend the funeral to pay their respects—not to listen to these misguided women sponsored by bootlickers who do not have the country at heart.

This is the time to observe:

Cultural and Traditional Rites: Cultural and traditional rites specific to the hero’s community or country may be observed during the funeral.

Public Tribute: A public tribute or memorial service may be held to allow citizens to pay their respects and celebrate the hero’s life and legacy.

Media Coverage: The funeral and related events may receive extensive media coverage to ensure that the nation can participate in the celebration of the hero’s life. Media coverage is not done to cover these headless chickens singing profanity, forgetting the reason for the burial at Heroes Acre.

Respecting a national hero in death involves honoring their legacy, contributions, and sacrifices.

Reflect on Their Contributions: Reflect on the hero’s contributions, achievements, and sacrifices, and consider how their legacy can continue to inspire and benefit the nation—not to campaign for 2030.

Support Their Cause: Continue the hero’s work or support the cause they championed, ensuring their efforts have a lasting impact—not dancing their honour away.

Instead of coming to sing 2030 campaigns, educate others about the hero’s life, achievements, and legacy, ensuring their story is not forgotten.

Show Respect to Their Family: Show respect and support to the hero’s family, acknowledging their loss and the sacrifices they may have made alongside the hero. Stop soiling their legacy with your unthought slogans of division.

By showing respect and honoring the legacy of a national hero, we can continue to draw inspiration from their achievements and work towards a better future.

At a funeral of a hero, the tone is typically one of respect, admiration, and gratitude.

Expressing appreciation for the hero’s service, sacrifice, or contributions.

Inspiration: Drawing inspiration from the hero’s life and legacy, and encouraging others to follow in their footsteps.

Disrespecting a hero at burial can take many forms, including:

Disrespectful Behavior: Engaging in disruptive, rude, or inconsiderate behavior during the ceremony, such as heckling, using phones, or taking inappropriate photos—or singing praises to another and not the hero himself.

These actions can undermine the dignity and respect due to the hero, causing distress to their family, friends, and the community.

–

