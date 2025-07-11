Woman Violently Pulls Husband’s Manhood Over Text Messages

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HWANGE – A 19-year-old woman from Makwika Village has been convicted of domestic violence and assault after subjecting her husband to a brutal attack triggered by a confrontation over text messages on her phone.

The incident, which occurred on June 2, 2025, saw the young woman lash out violently after her husband questioned her about the messages.

In a fit of rage, she reportedly slapped him, grabbed his manhood, and dragged him into the kitchen where she poured boiling water over his lower body, inflicting severe burns.

According to police reports, the man was rushed to hospital for treatment, and a case was subsequently opened with ZRP Hwange. A neighbour who tried to intervene during the attack was also scalded on the chest with boiling water and had to be hospitalized.

The matter was brought before the Hwange Magistrate’s Court, where the woman was convicted on two counts — one of domestic violence and another of assault.

In sentencing, the court handed her 12 months’ imprisonment for the domestic violence charge. For the assault charge, she received 24 months’ imprisonment, of which 12 months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 12 months were suspended on the condition that she performs 630 hours of community service.

The shocking case has sparked concern over rising domestic violence incidents and the severity of the methods used in household disputes. Authorities have urged the public to seek peaceful conflict resolution and report abuse early to avoid further harm.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...