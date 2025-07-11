Zanu PF Bribes Chief Tshovani Ahead Of By-election

By A Correspondent

As the 26 July by-election for Chiredzi East approaches, the ZANU-PF campaign team has intensified efforts in Ward 4, Save Valley, backing ruling party candidate Ostine Phikelele.

Led by Masvingo provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa, the party has been actively engaging with Chief Tshovani and local residents.

During the campaign at Chief Tshovani’s area, women clad in party regalia were seen urging the traditional leader to back ZANU-PF.

This has sparked criticism since Zimbabwe’s constitution explicitly forbids traditional leaders from engaging in political activities.

Addressing the community, Mavhenyengwa said, “We are here as your children; we ask for support from you and your village herds.” Demonstrating humility and respect, he sat on the ground, embodying the spirit of Ubuntu.

However, party insiders have alleged that Zanu PF offered cash and various freebies to Chief Tshovani in exchange for his political backing, a move widely condemned as a blatant violation of constitutional provisions governing traditional authorities.

When asked about these allegations, Mavhenyengwa dismissed the bribery claims, stating, “Our presence here is about unity and progress for the community. We respect the role of our traditional leaders and seek their moral support, not through inducements but through shared goals.”

Despite these denials, the controversy raises concerns about the politicization of traditional leadership and the fairness of the electoral process in Chiredzi East.

