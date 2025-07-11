Zanu PF Hooligans Disrupt Job Sikhala Book Launch in Masvingo

By A Correspondent

The third edition of the Footprints in the Chains book launch—detailing the life story of opposition politician Job Sikhala—was violently disrupted on Thursday by suspected Zanu PF activists at the Civic Centre in Masvingo.

The biography, written by Munyaradzi Angero Savanhu and edited by Rejoice Ngwenya, has been touring different cities as part of a national launch series.

Chaos broke out when a group of rowdy individuals believed to be Zanu PF supporters stormed the venue. They overturned tables, tore up printed materials, and physically attacked event facilitators.

The attackers accused organisers of using the book to push a political agenda.

An opposition activist who witnessed the incident condemned the violence, saying: “This is exactly what Job Sikhala stood against—state-sponsored intimidation and political intolerance. Launching a book shouldn’t be a crime.”

