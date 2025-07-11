Zanu PF Was Created By God to Empower Zimbabweans, Claims Party Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

HARARE – ZANU PF’s National Political Commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, has stirred public outrage and disbelief after boldly declaring that the ruling party was “created by God” to uplift Zimbabweans.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of religious organisations at the party’s headquarters in Harare earlier this week, Machacha went as far as to suggest that the party’s existence is part of a divine mission.

“ZANU PF was created by God to empower black people. Since 1980, ZANU PF has been working tirelessly to empower citizens,” said Machacha.

“ZANU PF is God’s creation. ZANU PF was formed to help people.”

The remarks, which many are describing as blasphemous and politically opportunistic, have triggered a wave of criticism from citizens, clergy, and political observers who accuse the ruling party of manipulating religion to sanitise decades of economic decline, corruption, and repression.

“How dare they invoke the name of God to defend poverty and misrule?” said a pastor from Glen View.

“This is not theology—it’s propaganda dressed in church robes.”

Critics argue that Machacha’s comments are part of a long-running strategy by ZANU PF to co-opt religious groups and present the party as a divinely anointed authority, especially ahead of election cycles or during times of public discontent.

“ZANU PF has overseen the collapse of the economy, the destruction of health and education systems, and the brutalisation of dissenting voices,” said one Harare political analyst. “To now say that this party was ‘created by God’ is not just offensive—it’s an insult to the intelligence and suffering of millions of Zimbabweans.”

Meanwhile, some religious leaders are calling for a clear separation between politics and the pulpit.

“God is not a politician,” said one apostolic church bishop based in Chitungwiza. “Let the politicians run their race without dragging God’s name into their failures.”

ZANU PF has not issued a clarification or retraction, and Machacha has stood by his comments.

But as Zimbabweans continue to grapple with economic instability, rampant unemployment, and shrinking civil liberties, declarations that God authored their suffering through ZANU PF are proving a bitter pill to swallow.

Whether blasphemous or calculated, Machacha’s remarks reflect a dangerous trend: the use of religion not for salvation—but for political survival.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...