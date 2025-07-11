Zim Whizkid Lands Prestigious Job Global Investment Bank

Zimbabwean academic genius Maud Chifamba has started a new job as a full-time Investment Banking associate at the prestigious Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs is the second-largest investment bank in the world by revenue and is ranked 55th on the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is headquartered in Lower Manhattan in New York City, and it has 46,500 employees and assets valued at $1,68 trillion.

Maud recently completed her MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

She wrote her grade seven examination at the age of 10, her A-level at the age of 13, and enrolled for an Accounting Degree at age 14.

